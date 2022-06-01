Michael G. Foor, 64 of rural Tipton County, passed away at home on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Mike was born on Oct. 13, 1957 in Tipton to Robert Gene and Grace Ann (Sloan) Foor. He married Terri Daniel on Oct. 25, 1981 and she survives.

Mike had worked as a machine repairman at Chrysler, retiring on January 31 of this year. He was a graduate of Tipton High School in the Class of 1976. Mike was a hard-worker who loved to help others. He was an electrician and handy man and a member of the Jeep Club which is a military appreciation group. He also enjoyed spending time at the Hobbs Coffee Club. One of his favorite hobbies was collecting and restoring old tools.

Mike was a friend to all, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends and relished being a Dad, Grandpa and Papaw. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors besides his wife Terri include his two daughters, Chelsea Kleyla and husband Aaron of Cicero and Marissa Arthur and husband Douglas of Indianapolis; and a beloved sister-in-law, Lauri Smith and brother-in-law Steven of Kokomo. Mike also has one surviving brother, Steven Foor; four grandchildren, Emerson, Avery, Eleanor and Sloan; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joe Foor.

A memorial service honoring Mike’s life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Mullins presiding. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday until the time of the service.

A private family burial is planned in Wilkins-Legg Cemetery in Tipton County.

Memorial donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.