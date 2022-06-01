Mary Margaret Callaway passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2022. She was 100 years and 10 months old.

Mary was born in Elwood on July 2, 1921, to parents Charles E. and Della C. (Quick) Richardson, the youngest of ten children. Mary was a lifelong resident of Elwood. She attended Wendell Willkie High School.

Mary’s father Charlie passed away when she was 14-years-old. Mary and her mother remained on the family farm. She was employed at Delco Remy several years during WWII.

Mary and John B. Callaway, were married on May 8, 1945, after he returned home from the Army. Mary was a homemaker and mother to their three children, John Lee Callaway, Danny Joe Callaway and Carol Faye Callaway Hunter. Mary’s husband, John B. Callaway, died at home in 1974.

Mary enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning vegetables and cooking delicious meals for her family. Mary played guitar, loved music, dancing and singing hymns. She liked playing bingo and watching game shows.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Danny Joe (Mary) Callaway and Carol F. Callaway Hunter; grandchildren, Greg (Angie) Callaway, Jason (Penny) Callaway, Cassie Callaway, Angie Hunter (Heath) Reynolds, Carolyn Hunter (Chris) Neloms and Amber Hunter; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Truman Callaway; Hunter, Blake and Kennedy Reynolds; Kamari and Neil Neloms; Hope and Lavender Smith; Mackenzie, Samantha and EmmaLee Dockery; and Isaiah, Kaden, Cholet, Allie and Myles Callaway.

She was preceded in death by parents, Charles Elliott Richardson and Della Claude Quick Richardson Kouns (Della married Jacob C. Kouns in 1941; husband, John Beniah Callaway; son, John Lee Callaway; and grandchildren, James Duane Callaway and Michelle Lynn Hunter Dockery; and siblings, Lula M. Evans, Edna A. O’Brien, Ernest J. Richardson, Una F. Gildersleeve, Ruby E. Riser, Raymond Q. Richardson, Geneva R. Barrett, Lillian R. Holtsclaw and Thelma D. Sheets.

Special thanks and appreciation to Chaplain Charlie Ketchen for his gift of music and spiritual guidance during visits with Mary over the past several months.

The Callaway family is grateful to Dr. Kelly Chambers and Linda for providing Mary’s care in their home.

Private family services will take place at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.