SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – Leslie Gordon “Les” Henderson, age 71, of Summerfield, Fla. and formerly of Cicero, passed away on April 26, 2022, in Florida after valiantly fighting a brief illness.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1950, in Elwood, to Leslie “Duke” and Mary Jane (Brown) Henderson.

Les graduated from Wendell L. Wilkie High School in 1968. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he proudly served on the U.S.S. William V. Pratt DLG13.

He met the love of his life, Barbara Tolle, at Well’s Bowling Lanes in Elwood through their mothers. Les and Barb were married on Nov. 6, 1971, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together, they were blessed with two children that he dearly loved, Christie and Michael. He was most recently employed with RQM+ as a senior manager.

Above all, Les enjoyed spending time with wife, kids, grandkids and his friends. He could always be counted on for a good laugh, advice or a shoulder to lean on. Les never knew a stranger. He had a real zest for life and never let challenges stand in his way – even up until the end of his life.

Les also enjoyed reading books, learning, watching I.U. basketball, air shows, music, traveling, spending time at the pool, talking and talking some more. 🙂 His family will all miss his infectious grin and his ability to make the best out of any situation that was handed to him. Les will be greatly missed.

Les’ family includes his beloved wife, Barb (Tolle) Henderson of Florida; daughter, Christie (husband Donny) Nygaard of Cicero; son, Michael (wife Renee) Henderson of Pendleton; three grandchildren, Jason Kelley, Matthew Henderson and Kaitlyn Henderson (boyfriend, Preston); and his four-legged buddy, Sugar.

Les was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at the Cicero Community Center in Cicero at a later date.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood is honored to assist the Henderson family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association – www.heart.org.

“Don’t Cry Because It’s Over; Smile Because it Happened” (Dr. Suess).