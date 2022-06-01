KOKOMO – Laury J. Cone, age 58, of Kokomo, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Laury was born March 11, 1964.

She grew up in Windfall, enjoyed cheerleading at Tri-Central High School and later graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1982.

She worked at Red Gold for more than a decade before moving to Steel Parts Manufacturing in 2016.

She loved her dog, Lea, enjoyed playing video poker at the casino, cooking for her friends and family and going on nature walks with her daughter, Jessica. Her oldest daughter, Jennifer, gave her the biggest gift, that being her grandson Gavin and spending time with him was always the highlight of her life.

These last three years were spent with Donnie, who gave her the best years of her life. They enjoyed traveling and having deep conversations about the many important aspects that made life worth living. Their relationship was simple and full of love.

Laury’s kindness and love were unconditional and her radiant personality and positivity will be missed by all who knew her.

Laury was preceded in death by her parents, William Perry Trosper and Valaree Jeanne (Bernard) Trosper; her sisters, Vicki Ritter and Cathy Blanchard; and a brother, Robert E. Lee.

She is survived by two brothers, Mark Lee of Kokomo and James Lee (Janice) of Tipton; her fiancée, Donnie Leonard, of Kokomo; two daughters,: Jennifer Lynn Dalley (Jordan Brown) of Anderson and Jessica Rena Dalley (Aaron Anderson) of Tipton; a dearly loved grandson, Gavin Michael Walters of Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Following Laury’s wishes, no services are scheduled. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kokomo Humane Society in Laury’s memory.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Cone family.