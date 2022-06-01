Karen Sue Wilson, age 64, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at her residence following a well lived life full of joy and wonderful experiences.

She was born in Anderson on Aug. 12, 1957, to the late Charles and Joyce (Crume) Wilson and following their deaths was raised by her aunt and uncle, Lucille and Woodrow Wilson.

Karen formerly worked at Elwood Hardees for 20 years, at Plastech in Elwood and at Walmart in Noblesville until she retired.

She enjoyed going to the Anderson Speedway, working puzzles, reading and listening to Brooks and Dunn music. Karen enjoyed watching The Young and the Restless and movies on the Lifetime network. She liked to have a honey bun with her morning coffee and enjoyed drinking a glass of wine with her family and friends.

Karen was very loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed. She was Baptized on May 12, 2022 and her family takes comfort knowing she has been reunited with her parents in Heaven.

Karen is survived by two daughters, Angela Rodriguez and fiancé Michael Swan and Victoria Walker and her companion Isaiah Ramey; four grandchildren, Megan Rodriguez and her companion Connor Lightfoot, Owen Rodriguez, Lilyan Becker and Liam Becker; close friend, Marcia Douglas-Pattishall; and numerous grand-dogs.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; half brother, Danny Cook; and aunt and uncle who raised her, Lucille and Woodrow Wilson.

Visitation will be from 11a.m. today, May 27, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood. A service to celebrate Karen’s life will begin at 2 p.m. today, May 27, 2022, with Chaplain Rob Mifflin officiating. Karen’s family will end her service with a small toast to her prior to going to the cemetery.

Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to an education fund for Karen’s grandchildren through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com