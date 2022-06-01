ROCHESTER – Judie Juanita Huffman Lamb, age 71, of Rochester, went to meet our Lord on May 10, 2022, at her residence following recent health issues.

She was born in McCroy, Ark., on Oct. 11, 1950, and has lived the majority of her adult life in Elwood, until moving to Rochester in 2019.

Judie is the daughter of the late Lester Lee and Maggie P. (Burnham) Williams and was a 1969 graduate of John Glenn High School. Following graduation, she went to Ivy Tech in Indianapolis and graduated in 1989 becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Judie took great pride in her work and will be remembered by many patients young and old for her dedication to caring for them.

She was a member of New Hope Christian Church in Elwood, enjoyed reading, gardening, being with her family and loved her little doggy, Joe. Judie will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Judie is survived by her two sons, Travis Huffman and Shannon (wife Sarah) Huffman; grandson, Tryce Huffman; step-daughter, Kristie Lamb; three sisters, Margaret (husband John) Holderman, Karen (husband Garry) King and Connie (husband Jonnie) Hite; three step-granddaughters, Laura Harrison, Stephanie (husband Ryan) Gabbard and April (Kyle) Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judie was preceded in death by her husband, James Lamb who died on Feb. 21, 2006, after they were married for 15 days; sister, Mary Spore; half-sister, Linda Lee Barcus; and former husband, Steven Huffman.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. today, May 13, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson in Elwood.

A funeral service to honor Judie’s life will begin at 4 p.m. today at the funeral home with Pastor David Migrant officiating.

Visit www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for Judie’s family.