Joyce Ann Kendall passed away Feb. 5, 2021, at the height of the pandemic and the family was not able to celebrate her life with our family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Picnic will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Callaway Park, Shelter House #7 in Elwood. The family would like to invite all who were not able to say goodbye to come and share a picnic lunch with us. They will provide all of the food.

Please feel free to bring photos and/or stories to share. If you are able to RSVP so they can prepare enough food, they would be appreciative. However, if you cannot RSVP, do not let that stop you from spending time with them to celebrate their mom. You are always welcome.

Please RSVP to Teresa Kendall at 859-229-6217. The family is looking forward to seeing everyone.