ORESTES – John Thomas Shettle, 89, entered into peace and rest from his residence surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, following an extended illness.

John was born in Anderson, on Nov. 14, 1932, to Roy K. and Gladys (Herbig) Shettle. He graduated from Anderson High School in 1950 and joined the Navy the same year. A Korean War veteran and a Shellback he left the Navy in 1955, but the Navy never left his heart. Two generations followed him into service; his son, grandson and nephew have served.

After serving four years in the US Navy, he returned to Anderson and joined the State Police. He was an Indiana State Policeman for 32 years, the last ten as the Superintendent; appointed by both Governors Otis Bowen and Robert Orr. Notable accomplishments during his tenure as Superintendent were integrating the State Police, initiating Operation Care and Click It or Ticket, multistate efforts that grew into federal programs and saved countless lives from traffic accidents. After retiring from the State Police, he served as the Commissioner of Corrections.

In 1987, he retired from public service and transitioned to the Director of Council on Ministry of the North Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church; a position typically held by a clergy. He served for a year as director and then moved to the head of security for Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Following his service with Methodist Hospital, he returned to public service working for both Representatives David McIntosh and Mike Pence in the Anderson office assisting with veterans’ affairs.

John was recognized for his distinguished service and received several awards in his lifetime. He was recognized twice as a Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana’s highest civilian honor. He received the Madison County Lincoln Award as well as many other citations for public service, including an Honorary Doctor of Laws from University of Indianapolis. He was a member of the Mensa Society and American Legion.

He was elected to the Orestes Town Council and served as president for 30 years. He spent his lifetime volunteering for causes he found worthy. He originated the Orestes Community Pride Committee, Inc. and headed the Oak Tree Festival committee for several years, also serving as head trash collector. Additionally, he mowed side ditches out of town, abandoned properties and the town parks for 25 years.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elwood and served the church in many positions at the local, state and national level. He served as the North Indiana Conference Lay Leader for four years, co-founding Operation Classroom, a ministry offering education for elementary through high school students in Sierra Leone and Liberia. Through the years, millions of dollars have been raised to help struggling schools in West Africa with books, equipment, supplies, buildings and teacher salaries when the governments were unable to provide them. All this from a man who never attended college and didn’t like school.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Sue (DeLawter) Shettle; four children, Patrick (Manet) Shettle, CDR Michael (Charity) Shettle (USN, Ret.), Laurie (Dr. Edward) Fisher and Erin (Kim) Atwood; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sisters-in-law, Rosie Lasley and Sue Shettle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy “Butch” and Gladys Shettle; his brother, Kent Shettle; brother-in-law, James Lasley; niece, Denise Shettle; and nephew, Roger Lasley.

Services honoring John’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. A Street in Elwood, with Bishop John Hopkins officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The Shettle family will receive friends at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria, on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. or on on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Elwood after 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Fund on-line at www.kidneyfund.org or The Smile Train on-line at www.smiletrain.org or the Orestes Community Pride Committee, PO Box 32, Orestes, IN 46063 or envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.