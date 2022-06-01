ORESTES – John Franklin Davis of Orestes passed away on May 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

John was born in Alexandria on Dec. 7, 1944 and was the son of Phillip F. and Lillian F (Waymire) Davis.

John served his country in the Indiana National Guard. He worked at several different places over the years including RedGold, FDL, Mudds Plumbing and operating heavy machinery for many different corporations.

He use to drag race at the Muncie Dragway where he won dozens of trophies. He raced motorcycles at Arms Camp Speedway. He enjoyed talking on the CB with the handle Goldfish. He was an avid NASCAR and Indianapolis Colts fan. He was a member of the Orestes Baptist Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his ex-wife, Marcella (Fridley) Davis; his children, Johnny (kelly) Davis, Crystal (Davis) Deckard, Jeremy Davis and Jetlan Davis; grandchildren, Karrie (Justin) Shipley, Kasey (Cody) Davis, Katelyn (Bryce) Davis, Royce Beeman, Caneena Beeman, Ceenan Ellis, Christopher Deckard, Tiffany Deckard and Samantha Madore; his great-grandchildren, Shyanne, Thomas, Brenden, Miah, Jayden, Kendrick, Mahogany, Adam, Devin, Kaydence, Jensen, Ryleigh, Kallen, Raylenn, Huxley, Oaklei, Paizley, Paighton, Isaiah, Octavia, Odin, Zahara and Ever; and his sister, Karen Walden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Lillian Davis; brother, Dannie Davis; sister, Patricia (Davis) Rush; and twin sons, Jerry and Joey.

A funeral service took place on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave. Chapel, Alexandria, with the Rev. Courtley Granger officiating.Burial was Forrestville Cemetery at Summitville.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for John and serve the Davis family.