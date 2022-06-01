Joanne (Free) VanHorn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Joanne was born in Charleston, W.Va., on Jan. 17, 1937, to her parents, Maurice Rupert Free and Florence M. (Ulm) Hughes.

Joanne married the love of her life, Joseph F. Vanhorn, on Feb. 5, 1956. The two enjoyed 43 years of marriage before Joe passed away on Nov. 24, 1999.

Joanne graduated from Jefferson Township High School in the Class of 1955.

Joanne was an only child. Growing up, she had an unbreakable sisterly bond with her two cousins, Marilyn Hendricks and Rita “Jeanie” Essary.

Throughout Joanne’s life she has been extremely family oriented. Her loving nature has always led the way in her relationships, especially with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She prided herself on showing up and always supporting her kids! She often jokingly said, “Don’t ask me to go if you don’t want me to!”

When Joanne’s children were growing up, she focused on being a homemaker. After everyone gained their independence, she began working as an office manager for Logan, Graham & Conner in Tipton; a job that lasted for more than 25 years. In every aspect of Joanne’s life there was longevity! She believed in keeping her word, nurturing friendships and always lending a helping hand to her neighbor. Joanne was a person whom others could fully depend upon! She was one of a kind and those who knew her are most definitely better for it!

Those left to carry on Joanne’s legacy of love are her children, Judith (Patrick) Logan and James (Stacy) VanHorn; daughter-in-law, Julie VanHorn; grandchildren, R.J. (Josie) Logan, Justin (Nicole) VanHorn, Jonathan (Erica) VanHorn, Eric (Kathy) Logan, Karri (Rick) Chandler, Collin VanHorn and Shayne Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Blake Logan, Lacie Logan, Scarlett VanHorn, Savannah Logan, Dustin Logan, Iain Kreiger, Ethan Chandler, Evan Chandler, Jaylen Hawkins, Blakliegh, George VanHorn and Lucas VanHorn.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Free and Florence (Ulm) Hughes; husband, Joseph F. VanHorn; and son, Jeffrey L. VanHorn.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton for their superior level of care for Joanne over the years!

Private family services will be at a later date. Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the VanHorn family in their time of need.

Please feel free to leave a condolence or special memory of Joanne with her family on her tribute wall.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joanne (Free) VanHorn, please visit our floral store.