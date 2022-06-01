Jeremy Vasil Chris

ATLANTA – Jeremy Vasil Chris, 45, of Atlanta, was called home to heaven on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Atlanta. He was born on June 21, 1976, in Tipton County.

Jeremy was a 1994 graduate of Hamilton Heights High School. He worked for Ashpaugh Electric and was a member of Life Church in Noblesville, where he was very active in their men’s group.

Jeremy enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle. He was known for his kindness and incredible work ethic. Jeremy was an amazing husband, he loved being a dad and grandpa, and was always involved with his kid’s sports and activities.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lisa Ann (Bell) Chris; parents, Gary Vasil and Connie Lynn Chris; children, Haleigh (Derek) Lariviere, Hunter (Allison) Wik, Hannah Chris, Josiah Chris and Levi Chris; siblings, Eric (Brooke) Chris and Megan King; grandchildren, Grayson and Magnolia Lariviere; neices and nephews, Troy, Alex and Chloe Chris, Xavier Chris, Zarek and Memphis King; and father and mother-in-law, Teddy and Charlotte Bell.

Services will be at 1 p.m. today, May 26, 2022, at Genesis Church, 1702 Pleasant Street in Noblesville, with Pastor Micah Beckwith officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the church.

Burial will be at Wilkins Cemetery in Tipton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Church of Noblesville, 2200 Sheridan Rd., Noblesville, IN 46062.

Condolences may be made at www.randallroberts.com