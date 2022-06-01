ALEXANDRIA – Jack Quinn, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Community Hospital-East in Indianapolis following a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Anderson, to Joe and Mary (Bowen) Quinn and has resided in Alexandria all of his lifetime.

Jack was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School-Class of 1966. He served his country during the Viet Nam War in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1971.

He had worked as a mechanic at Humphries Standard Service and DeVoe Chevrolet, both of Alexandria. He then opened Quinn’s Auto Repair, working from his country home.

Jack drove school bus #2 for the Alexandria School Corporation for 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion and Alexandria Eagles-Aerie #1771.

Jack enjoyed his family and friends and especially loved the time spent with them. He liked playing his guitar, singing karaoke and watching old westerns.

Suvivors include his daughter, Adrian (Kevin) Heflin of Alexandria; son, Jeremy (Heidi) Quinn of Alexandria; granddaughters, Kara Quinn and Kendall Quinn; grandson, Jared Quinn; twin brothers, Terry Quinn and Jerry Quinn, both of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers- Ronald Quinn and Mike Quinn

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.

A gathering and sharing time with Jack’s family will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Alexandria Eagles, 217 W. Cleveland St. (Ind. 28) in Alexandria. Private disposition of Jack’s cremains will take place at a future date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alternatives Inc., PO Box 1302, Anderson, IN 46015 or the American Heart Asscoation.

