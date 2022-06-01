Esther

Josephine Waltz

ATLANTA – Esther Josephine Waltz, of rural Atlanta, Ind., passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on April 29, 2022. She was just a few months from attaining the age of 100.

Jo, as she was fondly known, was born Jan. 12, 1923, at Tipton, to William G. and Victoria G. (Hoyer) Meyer. She attended Tipton Schools and graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1941.

She married Leroy William Waltz on Dec. 25, 1945, and they began their lives together on a farm. Both had been raised on farms and she assumed her role as farm wife with ease. She soon obtained baby chicks and raised them to become pullets and ultimately 400 laying hens. She then sold 30 dozen eggs every week. This was her business separate from the farming operation and with the proceeds, she purchased her children’s school clothing, books and other necessities.

She also had a large garden raising vegetables for her growing family’s food supply. She also liked to plant and care for her flower beds, with roses being her favorites. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed their family gatherings.

She was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Arcadia.

Surviving her is a daughter, Nancy K. (Duane) Stern of Arcadia; sons, Eric (Jane Kidwell) Waltz of Benton, Ken. and Alan K. Waltz of Atlanta; grandchildren, JoDee (Jeff) Anderson, Kyra, Kenton and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Lyla Jane; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband; two grandsons; sisters, Clara Meyer, Velma Watson and Lena Smith; and brothers, John and Louis Meyer.

Funeral services will be today, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St., in Cicero, with burial to follow at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Arcadia.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the services.

You may send condolences to http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 355 S. Shaffer St., Arcadia, IN 46030 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 100 South 15th Street, Murray, Ken. 42071.