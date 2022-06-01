ELWOOD – Eric C. Linerode, 38, of Elwood and formerly of Tipton, died at 7:43 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at his residence after a long battle with cancer.

Eric was born on March 19, 1984, in Kokomo, to Steve and Sharon (Wheat) Linerode. On Nov. 8, 2008, he married Aubrey Watkins. The couple enjoyed 13 years of marriage together, raising four beautiful children.

Eric was a 2002 graduate of Tipton High School. He loved to help people in need and it was no surprise when he became an Emergency Medical Technician and then went on to continue his education at Ivy Tech enrolling in the Paramedic Science program. Eric proudly served the community as a Paramedic with Washington Township Avon Fire Department.

He was a member of the Hendricks County Professional Firefighters of Local 4406/IAFF. Eric was also a member of Hope Bible Fellowship Church in Noblesville. He had a gift for singing and was a soloist in the Behold the Lamb Passion Play.

He is survived by his wife, Aubrey of Elwood; parents, Steve and Sharon Linerode of Tipton; his four beloved children, Logan David Linerode, Lukas James Linerode, Ava Joy Linerode and Lawson Bradley Linerode, all at home; and siblings, Christy Baldwin and husband Matt of Delaware, Ohio and Brad Linerode and wife Sara of Ellettsville. Eric also has four nieces and nephews, Nathan, Jay, Macie and Braylon.

Funeral services for Eric will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Hope Bible Fellowship, 2350 Conner St., in Noblesville, with Pastor Don Jennings II presiding.

Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be on Friday, June 3, at the church from 2 to 7 p.m.

Memorial donations in honor of Eric may be made to an account in Aubrey Linerode’s name at any BMO Harris Bank. The donations will be used for the future educational needs of Eric and Aubrey’s children.