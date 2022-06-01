GASTON – Deanna T. (Trimble) Doan, age 84, of Gaston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Alexandria Care Center.

She was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Anderson, the daughter of C. Ralph and Judith (Downs) Trimble.

Deanna was a 1955 graduate of Anderson High School before attending Indiana Business College to obtain an associate degree. She married Jerry E. Doan in August of 1989 and they shared more than 32 years of marriage together. Deanna worked as an office administrator and supervisor for Delco Remy in Anderson for over 30 years. During retirement, she also worked in the human resources office at St. John’s Hospital in Anderson.

Deanna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Daleville where Pastor Mark Freeman became a close pastor friend to her family. She was an active member in Psi Iota Xi Zeta Sorority – Beta Chapter, where she enjoyed helping with the cheeseball fundraiser each year.

Deanna and Jerry enjoyed spending winters in Punta Gorda, Fla. for many years. Deanna formerly enjoyed camping, going to flea markets and sharing her gift of music with others on the piano and singing. She was also very fond of animals and especially loved cats. More than anything, Deanna loved spending time with all her family who was the most important part of her life.

Deanna’s family legacy includes her husband, Jerry Doan of Alexandria; two sons, Gary M. “Mike” (wife Debra) Gillis of Chesapeake, Va. and Peter G. (wife Julie) Gillis of Nokomis, Fla.; two stepsons, Danny Doan (Megan Alexander) both of Alexandria and Steven (wife Annette) Doan of Fishers; brother, Robert W. (wife Mary Jane) Trimble of Brandon, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; former spouse, Gary Gillis of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Deanna was preceded in death by both her parents; infant brother, Michael Ralph Trimble; and son, Scott D. Gillis.

A funeral service celebrating Deanna’s life and legacy will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with her grandson, Spencer Doan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.