Darrell Wade Brown

ANDERSON – Darrell Wade Brown, age 61, of Anderson, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

He was born in Anderson on June 25, 1960, the son of Eddie Wade and Ethel Mae (Jackson) Brown.

Darrell was a hard worker all of his life and took great pride in providing for his family.

Darrell is survived by his life-partner, Selina Huff; son, Michael Chad Huff; six grandchildren; step-daughter, Ashley Shannon; three siblings, Brenda, Luther, and Bruce; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by two siblings, Joe and Patricia; and a nephew, Eric.

