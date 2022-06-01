Daniel Lee Scott

Daniel Lee Scott, age 70, of Tipton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Daniel was born on Sept. 18, 1951, to his parents, William and Loretta (Morris) Scott. He married the love of his life, Linda (Doss) Scott, on Aug. 18, 1989, and the two have shared 32 wonderful years together.

Daniel was born in Goldsmith but grew up in Celina, Tenn. He graduated from Celina High School in the Class of 1969. Daniel worked for the Indiana Department of Transportation (Tipton Division), where he retired as a shop mechanic. Daniel then went on to own and operate his own garage, D & L Auto Repair, serving the city of Tipton well for more than 14 years.

Daniel was genuinely a very gifted person. He often joked that he was just a dumb hick. However, if you knew him, then you knew there was nothing further from the truth. He started working on cars when he was just 12-years-old. It wasn’t long before those around him noticed his ability to masterfully understand the intricacies of a vehicle. Of course, his skill set continued to grow and he was able to build a successful career as a mechanic.

Music came with the same degree of ease for Daniel. He was self-taught and had the ability to listen to a piece of music only a few times before picking up his guitar and playing it. His jaw-dropping talent enabled him to play with several gospel bands in and around Celina and Cookeville, Tenn. He also played with the Michael Harding Band in Central Indiana and the Country Sunshine Show in Tipton.

In Daniel’s spare time you may have found him watching Nascar, camping, sitting with Linda “Sweetie” on the porch, playing his guitar or chatting with a friend… or stranger who was soon to become a friend. Daniel had a contagious joy about him. He usually had a smile on his face that was most often followed by a boisterous laugh. He could find humor in most situations. He made himself available to always help others with whatever they needed. With his kind heart, giving nature and superior skillset as a mechanic, he joyfully helped so many with car repair. In business, Daniel prided himself on quality work, solid ethics and fair prices. He handled his personal life the same! He was strong in his faith, he loved his wife with all his heart and lived humbly. He loved his family unconditionally and never gave a second thought about making sacrifices for any of them. He lived his life well, and has left a lasting mark on many lives. Daniel will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Daniel’s legacy of love are his wife, Linda Scott; children, Pharris (Amy) Scott, Angela (Brad) Wilder, Jeff Pyke, Jon Pyke and Joe Pyke; daughter-in-law, Kim Scott; 20 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmie (Sue) Scott; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Daniel was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, William and Loretta Scott; son, Daniel Scott; granddaughter, Nyah Grace Pyke; siblings, Aileen (Cranston) Reecer, Avo (Norman) Parks, Lucy (Willard) Daniels, Ruth Scott, Martin (Mary) Scott, William (Elise) Scott, Junior (Catherine) Scott and Glen Scott, as well as an infant brother.

A funeral service celebrating Daniel’s life will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Ashley Sherard-Clark officiating. A visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place immediately following the service at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Daniel with his family on his tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel’s honor may be made to American Eagles Foundation and Legends Music Academy. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home