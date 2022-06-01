CARMEL – Beverly Ann Bingham, 88, of Carmel, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Bickford of Carmel.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1933, to Henry Moore and Virgie (Walpole) Moore in Halls, Tenn.

For 35 years, Beverly worked as an LPN for Parkview Convalescent Center in Elwood. She was a member of Faith Apostolic Church.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Raymond Max Bingham; son, Bart Matthew (Kathy) Bingham; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dan Bingham and her brother, Franklin Moore.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with services at 2 p.m. today, May 17, 2022, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Rd., in Noblesville.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Condolences may be made at www.randallroberts.com