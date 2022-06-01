Andrew Brian Smith, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

He was born in Elwood on Feb. 25, 1973, to Debbie (Call) and Hank Smith.

Andy graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1991. Shortly after graduation he welcomed into his life a beautiful daughter, Madelyn.

He was a hard worker in the field of machine repair and traveled to Japan, Germany and Puerto Rico to train more extensively in his chosen vocation.

Andy loved his family very much and went on to have another beautiful daughter, Chloe. Andy coached softball and also played in the men’s league in Elwood.

He enjoyed football and was faithful to his San Franciso 49ers. He also enjoyed music and his all time favorite band was Metallica. Andy had a good heart and a smile for everyone.

Andy is survived by his mother, Debbie and step-dad Jim Derrickson; two daughters, Madelyn (Smith) and wife Alex Franklin and Chloe Smith; a brother, Matt Leffert; sister, Shawnna Derrickson; Aunt Kathy and Uncle Jerry Smith and cousins Mike Smith and Tina Branham, and kids, Chelsea (Tyler) Walker and Theo Walker, Lance Call and Curtis McClish; and special friends, Chris Hibst, Jamey Buster and Amy Noone-Smith.

Andy was preceded in death by his uncle, Mark Call; grandmother, Joyce Call; grandfather, Ralph Call; and brother, Scott Derrickson.

A private family visitation will take place at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

A service celebrating Andy’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/85c60792.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com