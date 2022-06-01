Amber Lynette Faulstich

Amber Lynette Faulstich, age 52, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Elwood on Aug. 25, 1969, the daughter of Richard Metz and Kathy (Wyatt) Shope.

Amber was a graduate of Elwood Community High School, and was employed as a home health aide for the majority of her working career.

Amber formerly attended East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.

On Jan. 30, 2021, she married Eric Faulstich and he survives.

In addition to her husband, Amber is survived by her mother, Kathy (John) Shope; son, Bobbi Johnson; daughter, Kathleen Davidson; two brothers, Steven Metz and Jeff Shope; sister, Melanie Zolman; a special granddaughter; grandfather, Billie Bell; an uncle; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Metz and grandmother, Barbara Bell.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Amber’s life will be take place beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the home of her brother, Jeff, located at 8728 W. 1400 North, Elwood. All of Amber’s family and friends are invited to attend.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Amber’s arrangements.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com