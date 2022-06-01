Danny Allen Huffer

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Danny Allen Huffer, 82, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home in Titusville, Fla. He was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Pickard, Ind., to Kenneth and Louetta Huffer. Danny was raised by his grandparents, Levi and Lettie Huffer. On Oct. 14, 1978. he married Vicki Huffer and she survives.

Danny worked for Herb Storms Service Station in Kempton, Milbanks Manufacturing Company in Kokomo and the Speedway Station on Alto Road in Kokomo. He proudly served in the National Guard Kempton, Indiana Unit. Danny was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #20 and a Master Mason. He was a member of the Lions Club and Kempton Christian Church.

Danny is survived by his wife of 42 years, Vicki; a daughter, Jennifer Huffer of Titusville; a sister, Diana Sue Ewing of Lafayette, along with a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and three half-brothers, Kenneth K. Huffer, Tom Phillips and Steven Phillips.

A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 27, at Kempton Cemetery with Steve Brown presiding.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Normanda Christian Church, 8019 W. Division Rd. in Tipton.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Huffer family.