SHARPSVILLE – Patrick Quirk, 80, Sharpsville, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.

He was born March 20, 1942, in Kokomo, the son of the late Ed and Dorthea (Fred) Quirk. On Aug. 20, 1970, in Kokomo, he married Janet James who survives.

Patrick attended Sharpsville Prairie High School. He loved coaching girls’ softball, horseracing and the New York Yankees and would always have gum available for his guests. Patrick was a Bobby Knight Fan and an avid coin collector, especially for wheat pennies. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Patrick didn’t know a stranger and had an “open door policy.” Everyone was welcomed into his home. He was a professional driver where he worked as a taxi driver and for the City of Kokomo with the Spirit of Kokomo Bus.

Along with his wife, Janet, Patrick is also survived by his daughters, Wendy (Scott) Cole and Darlene Chriswell; grandchildren, Brittany (Zeth) Lewis, Sara (Brendan) Lewis; great-grandchildren, Shayleigh, Zaiden and Nova Lewis, Carter, Iris and Braeden Lewis, along with another one on the way; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Bruce and Scott Alan Cole; step great-grandson, Brayden Street; siblings, Marty Quirk, Wayne (Patty Ann) Quirk, Max Quirk, Martha Quirk and Louise Glaze; sisters-in-law, Myrtle James, Shirley Quirk and Beverly McCombs; “adopted” family members, Leanna Baldridge and her children, Whitley, Jimmy, Ruby and Michelle Overton-Jarvin and Jackson Pavey; and special neighbor, Janie Kirtley.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Annette (Hartman) Wise; siblings, Ed, Jim, Michael, John, Louie Quirk and Patty (Quirk) Benge; and his favorite canine companion, Mazie.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. in Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the funeral home.

