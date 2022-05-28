Eagles combine strong pitching, timely hitting to repeat as sectional champs

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

Elwood Call-Leader

LAPEL – With pitcher Adyson Coppess silencing the Elwood attack, Frankton only needed a bit of a spark offensively to repeat as Class 2A Sectional 40 softball champions

That came in the form of sophomore designated player Jilly Hilderbrand. She singled to center in each of her three trips, drove in a run in a three-run first inning and set the table for two more in Frankton’s 8-0 blanking of the Panthers.

“I just tried to make good contact and not roll my hands over,” said an obviously delighted Hilderbrand after the game. “We knew they would probably walk Makena. It’s nice to come up with runners on base.”

Makena Alexander was intentionally walked the first three times at the plate. Her 19 home runs coming into the game was a big reason why. Elwood wanted to avoid the almost certain damage that comes from her lethal swing. Two of the three times it worked.

In the first inning, nothing worked for the Panthers. Thanks to two walks, two errors and Hilderbrand’s single, the Eagles dented the plate three times – all the runs Coppess would need on this day.

Alilvia Swisher made it 4-0 in the third with a double that brought in courtesy runner Gracie Smith. It was 5-0 in the fifth when McKenzie McCorkhill singled in Smith, who again was running for Hilderbrand.

In the sixth, something odd happened. Alexander came to the plate with one out and the bases empty. At this point, Alivia Boston had relieved Olivia Shannon in the circle to pitch for Elwood. She appeared to motion Alexander to first base for the fourth straight time.

But the decision from the dugout was to pitch to Alexander. The home plate umpire was surprised and a bit confused, so he walked to the Elwood dugout to confirm the decision. Alexander finally had a reason to have brought a bat to the plate.

“Boston didn’t want to pitch to me,” said Alexander. “I knew she would pitch me on the outside, so I prepared for that and tried to go with the pitch.”

After her swing, the ball landed at least 10 feet over the right-center field fence. It actually landed closer to the adjoining baseball diamond than the point of origin. The Eagles had a 6-0 lead and the Panthers had proof that the first three intentional walk decisions were sound.

Alexander had home run No. 20.

“I’ve got that ball in my bag,” said Alexander. “It is a special mark for me. I never thought I’d be able to hit that many this season.”

The Eagles added two more runs in the seventh, taking advantage of two Panther errors, a sacrifice bunt, a fielder’s choice and Coppess’ two-run single. Pinch hitter Amaya Collins opened the seventh by reaching on an error. She advanced to second on McCorkhill’s bunt. Pinch hitter Kinley LaPierre reached on Elwood’s second error of the inning, but Collins remained at second. Cassidy Gibson reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases with one out. Coppess delivered her two-run single.

Claire Duncan grounded out for the second out. The Panthers then elected — wait for it — to intentionally walk Alexander for a fourth time. Lauryn Williams flew out to center to end the inning, but the Eagles led 8-0.

Coppess sailed through the Panthers in every inning except the third. In that inning, the hope for an Elwood comeback was both ignited and extinguished.

With one out, Kaylee Guillemette singled to right. Another out later, Morgan Scott singled to center, followed by an infield hit by Jaleigh Crawford. That was nearly snagged by Jersey Marsh. But with the bases loaded and a 4-0 lead in jeopardy, Coppess struck out Boston.

“I just trusted my teammates,” said Coppess. “I knew I had to get the out.”

Outside of the fourth, the only other hit came in the first for Elwood when Makenzie Cornwell singled. The Panthers stranded two runners in that inning. Coppess retired 14 of the final 15 hitters she faced, half of them on strikeouts.

“This was a complete team win,” said Frankton coach Jeremy Parker. “We knew Elwood wanted us. They have a very good team. We put people on base and got some big hits. Addy pitched very well.”

Frankton moves on to Tuesday’s one-game regional, which the Eagles will host. The foe is a very familiar one, Madison-Grant. The Eagles defeated the Argylls in last year’s regional championship and also two weeks ago in Central Indiana Conference play. Tuesday’s game will start at 6 p.m.

“They will be ready for us,” said Parker. “It’s another really CIC (Central Indiana Conference) team. We will need to be ready.”

Elwood finished the season 18-9 and loses three players to graduation, Crawford, Morgan Scott and Guillemette.