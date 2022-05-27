Tipton’s Long runs to regional championship

GOSHEN — Tipton’s Ryan Long won the 1,600-meter run at Thursday night’s Goshen Boys Track & Field Regional. Long completed the four-lap circuit in 4:20.21 and earned himself a trip to next Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at Indiana University.

Long finished 10 seconds ahead of the competition to win last Thursday’s Kokomo Sectional. The race competition was much tougher at Goshen. The Blue Devil junior finished just ahead of Concord senior Anthony Roberts (4:20.83). Columbia City senior Austin Hall was third (4

:21.29). The top three finishers in each event and any athlete meeting the state standard earned an automatic trip to Bloomington on June 4.

Long is the first Blue Devil to win a regional on the track since Chase Bess won the 300-meter hurdles in 2015. Long also compete

d in the 3,200 at the regional and like the 1,600, the competition at Goshen was much tougher than at the sectional a week ago. Long won the 3,200 by 29 seconds at the sectional, but he placed 10th at the regional. The THS junior improved both times. He trimmed 13 seconds off his sectional time in the 1,600. And his 3,200 regional time of 10:02.21 was 10 quicker than his sectional-winning time. The 3,200 field at the regional was fast as the first nine runners across the finish line ran the eight laps in 9:55 or better.

Northridge senior Jack Moore won the 3,200 with a time of 9:18.23 and was five seconds ahead of Hall, who placed second.

Tipton sophomore Cooper Altherr also competed at the regional and placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (41.81). Manchester senior Dominic Lincoln won the 300 hurdles (39.03) with Northridge senior Mason Floria place second (40.13) and Kokomo sophomore Jamaree McClinton taking third (41.81).

Kokomo senior Plez Lawrence won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.76 and 21.85 seconds. Both times met the state standard. Madison-Grant junior Tanner Brooks finished second in the 200 (22.83).

Not all of Thursday’s regionals were completed because of the strong storms that passed through the state. The Lafayette Jeff Regional was postponed until Saturday. Results of the meets can be found on ihsaa.org.