Frankton repeats as softball sectional champion

LAPEL — Senior hurler Addy Coppess pitched a three-hitter and Frankton shut out Elwood 8-0 to repeat as champions of Class 2A Sectional 40 here on Friday night. Coppess struck out 10 and walked three. She also had a two-run single in the seventh inning.

The Eagles advance to Tuesday’s one-game regional and will host Sectional 39 champion Madison-Grant at 6 p.m. Just as Friday’s sectional championship game was a rematch of last year’s title game, the regional also will be a rematch. Frankton beat the host Argylls in last year’s regional before losing to top-ranked Pioneer in the first game of the semistate.

Lauryn Williams’ RBI groundout, a Panther error and Jilly Hilderbrand’s run-scoring base hit put the Eagles up 3-0 in the top of the first inning, and they never looked back. Alivia Swisher had an RBI double in the fourth, Mackenzie Mccorkhill stroked an RBI single, and the most thunderous hit of the night belonged to Frankton shortstop Makenna Alexander, who sent the only pitch she saw the entire night blasting over the right-field fence for her 20th home run of the season. Alexander’s bomb came in the sixth inning and after she was intentionally walked in her three previous trips to the plate. She was intentionally walked when she stepped to the plate again in the seventh inning.

Check back on Saturday for a more complete game story and throughout the weekend and for more coverage of the Eagles including photos.