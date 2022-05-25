Tipton’s Campbell, Frankton’s Duncan place 4th at track regionals

Tipton’s Ceah Campbell and Frankton’s Sydney Duncan came within a couple of inches of advancing to next Friday’s Indiana High School Girls State Track & Field Championships at Indiana University.

Campbell placed fourth in the long jump at the Kokomo Regional, while Duncan finished fourth in the shot put at the Marion Regional on Tuesday night. The top three finishers, along with those athletes meeting the state standard, automatically advance to the state meet. The top eight finishers in each event earned ribbons.

Campbell’s best jump of 16-feet, 6.75 inches was exactly two inches shorter than the third-place jump of Whitko’s Emerson Harper, who placed third with her leap of 16-8.75. Culver Academies’ Lena Spiller won the long jump with a distance of 17-feet, 0.5 inches and Kokomo’s Omarea Daniels was second with a jump of 16-10. Tipton’s Brielle Hoycus also competed in the long jump and made the finals with her best jump of 16-1.75 and just missed getting a ribbon, placing eighth.

Campbell and Hoycus also were members of the Blue Devils’ 4-by-100 relay team, which ended up 10th (51.89 seconds). Ashlyn Vehikite and Mimi London ran the other two legs of the relay. Culver Academies (50.47), South Bend Adams (50.56) and Northwood (50.65) placed first, second and third.

Tipton’s Meghan Moses finished ninth in the pole vault (8-6). Culver’s Susan Bourdier won with a height of 10-3. Warsaw’s Josie Nebbia also cleared 10-3 but placed second based on the tiebreaker, and Penn’s Jill Pletcher cleared 10-0 to place third. The Blue Devils’ Rebekah Ankrum finished 16th in the high jump, clearing 4-10. Spiller won with a height of 5-5.

Tri-Central’s Lily Stewart competed in the shot put at the Kokomo Regional, finishing 14th with a throw of 28-5.5. Whitko’s Gwen Howard won with a heave of 41-0.25, while Rochester’s Kennedy Jackson (39-0.5) and Warsaw’s Abby Sanner (37-11.5) rounded out the top three.

At Marion, Duncans’s throw of 37-10.25 earned her the fourth-place ribbon. Fort Wayne Snider’s Niesha Anderson won the event (44-0.25), while Carroll’s (Fort Wayne) Alexandra Sparks (41-9) and Churubusco’s Hannah Boersma (38-0.5) placed second and third.

Frankton’s Bella Dean had the 15th fastest time in the 100 hurdles and did not advance to the finals. She finished 13th in the 300 hurdles (49.46). Leo’s Leah Handshoe won the 300 hurdles (44.44), while Adams Central’s Marisa Van De Weg (45.51) and Homestead’s Ryann Parrish (45.91) were second and third.

The Eagles’ Skylar Drake was 14th in the long jump (14-5.75). Fort Wayne Northrop’s Morgan Patterson (17-6.5), New Haven’s Trishelle Ganaway (17-3.75) and East Noble’s Emma Forkner (16-11.25) finished first, second and third. Drake, Duncan, Dean and Eva Bott ran the 4-by-100 relay for Frankton, which finished 15th (52.36). Northrop won the relay in a meet record-breaking time of 48.03. The old record was 48.62. New Haven was second (48.87) and Ft. Wayne Wayne (49.51) placed third.

ALEX’S STANSBERRY GOING TO STATE: Senior Jada Stansberry earned a trip to Bloomington next Friday by placing second in the 400-meter dash. The Alexandria senior completed the circuit around the track in 58.44 seconds. Garrett’s Natalie Armstrong finished slightly ahead of Stansberry, clocking a time of 58.27. Homestead’s Elana Knecht was third (59.13).

Complete results from all the regionals can be found on ihsaa.org.