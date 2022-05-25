Coan fires 1-hitter; Eastern shuts out Tipton 7-0

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CONVERSE — A masterful pitching performance by Eastern freshman Macy Coan ended Tipton’s varsity softball season here Tuesday night.

Coan tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13 as the Comets shut out the Blue Devils 7-0 in the first round of the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional. Tipton freshman Lacey Bitner was all that stood between Coan and perfection. Bitner stroked a one-out single in the first inning and was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh. She was Tipton’s only baserunner.

Coan also was backed up by a flawless Eastern defense. That was not the case for Tipton’s Emerson Merrell. The Blue Devil sophomore gave up just one earned run. The Comets’ other six runs were unearned as Tipton committed three errors on the night. Eastern did touch Merrell for nine hits. Merrell also recorded a strikeout and walked a batter.

Not only was Coan dominant in the pitching circle, she also helped herself with an RBI triple and a run-scoring single in four plate appearances.

The Comets took the lead by scoring four unearned runs in the second inning. Marina Lee reached base on a two-out error. Berenice Guillen-Mendoza singled and both runners scored on Kendall Wilson’s double to right field. Kassidy Fritch’s base hit scored Wilson, and Coach followed with her RBI triple.

Eastern extended their lead to 6-0 in the third inning. Two Tipton errors produced the first run and Lee’s sacrifice fly plated the second run. Coan’s RBI single in the sixth produced the final Eastern tally and the Comets’ only earned run.

Bella Browning popped up to lead off Tuesday’s game. Bitner followed with a base hit up the middle. Coan then struck out the next seven before Browning flew out to right field to end the top of the third inning. Bitner and Rylea Wetz flew out to center and left field, and Destiny Nantroup popped out to second base in the fourth inning. The Eastern freshman then fanned five of the next six Tipton batters before hitting Bitner to start the seventh inning. One out later, Coan doubled up Bitner off first to end the game.

Fritch led Eastern’s offense with three hits in four trips, while Wilson was 2 for 4.

Tipton finished its season 7-16.

Eastern (19-5) advances to tonight’s second semifinal game against Eastern. Blackford and defending champion Madison-Grant square off in the 5 p.m. semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.