Elwood baseball rolling after beating TC and Liberty Christian

The Elwood High School baseball team picked a good time to get hot. The Panthers have won five of their last six games and closed out the regular season at Taylor on Monday.

After beating Marion and Tipton to begin last week, Elwood lost to Class 2A No. 2 Eastern 15-5 in six innings on Thursday. But the Panthers bounced back with three straight wins to close out the week. Elwood outscored host Tri-Central 16-12 on Friday and then swept Liberty Christian 24-11 and 18-6 in a Saturday doubleheader at Anderson’s Memorial Field.

The Panthers will take on Monroe Central at 5:30 p.m. in the first game of the Class 2A Frankton Sectional on Wednesday.

EASTERN 15, ELWOOD 5

The host Comets jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Colton Jetty then helped to get Elwood on the scoreboard. Jetty doubled and scored on Jackson Blackford’s groundout in the second inning and then drew a bases-loaded walk in the third to cut the lead to 6-2.

Eastern scored twice in the fourth inning and tacked on three more runs in the fifth to extend its lead to 11-2. RBI singles by Luke Jones and Jetty trimmed the deficit to 11-5. But the Comets scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule.

Jetty doubled, singled twice, and drove in three runs. Blackford added an RBI double, while Logan Lane also had a double. Jones had an RBI single, and Tyler Mendenhall also had a base hit for the Panthers.

The Panthers hurt themselves with five errors in the contest.

ELWOOD 16, TRI-CENTRAL 12

Elwood coach Shane Arnold’s Panthers got the best of his father’s (also Shane Arnold) Trojans.

Despite a strong wind blowing out, Elwood’s Luke Jones and Tri-Central’s Adams were embroiled in a pitchers’ dual through four innings. But that changed in the top of the fifth.

The two teams produced a total of five runs through those four innings, but then erupted for a combined 23 runs over the final three innings. Elwood scored 14 of those 23 runs, half of those coming in the top of the fifth. Elwood grabbed a 9-3 lead in the fifth and never trailed again.

Adams gave up single runs in the first and second innings and took a 3-2 lead with him onto the mound to start the fifth inning. Jones, meanwhile, gave up a run in the first and two in the bottom of the fourth. He did not come back out on the mound in the fifth.

Jones helped his own cause with an RBI double in the top of the first. In the bottom of the first, TC’s Felix Perez walked and later scored to even the score at 1-1.

Logan Lane hit a leadoff single and later scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second to put Elwood up 2-1.

The Trojans grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Adams singled, advanced to third on Caden Leininger’s double. One out later, Helmerick was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Taylor’s groundout plated Adams and Leininger scored on Summers’ base hit to give TC the 3-2 lead.

The game turned wild in the fifth inning.

Dalton Trueblood got it started for the Panthers by slugging a double. Owen Huff then walked. Will Retherford legged out a double to score both runners. Retherford then scored on Xavier Davenport’s base hit. Davenport scored on an error before Lane slugged a two-run home run to give Elwood an 8-3 lead. Mendenhall and Trueblood then hit back-to-back doubles to produce the Panthers’ seventh run of the inning.

TC countered with three runs in its half of the fifth to pull within 9-6. Retherford’s single, a TC error, Davenport’s sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch plated two more Panther runs in the top of the sixth. The Trojans answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

A wild pitch, a balk and RBI singles by Leininger and Perez pulled the Trojans to within 11-10.

The Panthers scored five more runs in the seventh. Retherford and Davenport each had two-run singles. The Trojans managed two runs on a wild pitch and Enright’s two-out RBI single.

TC outhit Elwood 17-13 but the Panthers had five extra-base hits to the Trojans’ two.

Retherford led Elwood with three hits, including a double, and four RBI. Trueblood slugged a pair of doubles and added an RBI. Lane homered, singled, and drove in two runs. Jones doubled and singled, while also recording two RBI. Davenport had two hits and four RBI. Mendenhall added a double and Huff a single.

ELWOOD 24,

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 11

The Panther bats were cracking on Saturday as they had 23 hits to go with their 24 runs. Mendenhall had a very big day at the plate with three hits and six RBI. Trueblood slugged two doubles and a single to drive in five runs. Lane also recorded three hits and had four RBI. Davenport had three hits, including a double, and two RBI, and Jones also finished with three hits. Retherford smacked a double and a single, while Jetty had two singles. Blackford had two hits and an RBI. Jayden Mullins added a two-run triple and Huff an RBI single.

Elwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one, extended it to 13-2 after two innings. The lead was 15-6 after three innings, 16-11 after five innings. Elwood pushed its lead to 19-11 in the top of the sixth and scored five more runs in the top of the seventh.

Davenport pitched the first three innings, giving up five earned runs (six total) and seven hits. He struck out one and walked two. Blackford pitched the final four innings, giving up five earned runs and four hits. He struck out four and walked four.

ELWOOD 18,

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 6

The Panthers again jumped out to an early lead, scoring nine runs in the first inning. Elwood added single runs in the second and third innings, and two in the fourth. The Lions managed three runs in the second, a run in the third and two in the fourth to trail 13-6 entering the fifth.

The Panthers put the game away by scoring five runs in the top of the fifth.

Mullins had a triple and two singles, while driving in four runs. Retherford singled, doubled, tripled, and drove in three runs. Jones had three hits and two RBI and Davenport added three hits and an RBI. Jetty had a hit and two RBI, while Blackford doubled and drove in a run.

Blackford and Davenport again spilt the mound duties. Blackford started this game and pitched 21 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) and seven hits. He struck out three. Davenport pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) and three hits. He struck out four and walked two.