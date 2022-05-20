Tipton’s Long wins 2 sectional titles; Altherr also advances

KOKOMO — Ten days after winning two Hoosier Conference championships, Tipton’s Evan Long added a pair of sectional championships.

The Blue Devil junior won the 1,600 and 800 meters at the conference meet in West Lafayette. He then came out and won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at Thursday night’s Kokomo Boys Track & Field Sectional. He and sophomore teammate Cooper Altherr, who placed third in the 300-meter hurdles on Thursday, advance to next Thursday’s Goshen Regional. The top three finishers and athletes meeting the state standard automatically qualified for the regional.

Long did not just win but dominated both the 1,600 and 3,200, winning by 10 and 29 seconds, respectively. After his win in the 3,200, he turned right around and anchored the Blue Devils’ 4-by-400 relay team to an eighth-place finish.

Long’s winning time in the 1,600 was 4:33.12. Kokomo’s Collin Keesling was second (4:43.98) and Lewis Cass’ Enoch Hines third (4:44.70). Tri-Central’s Ethan Gibson placed eighth in the 1,600.

The Tipton junior clocked a time of 10:12.67 in the 3,200. Pioneer’s Leighton Dodt was more than 200 meters behind and finished in a time of 10:41.9. Maconaquah’s Daylen Schrock was third (10:46.93). Long’s teammate Chris Adams placed eighth in the 3,200 (11:16.07).

Before Long’s win in the 1,600, Altherr was busy placing seventh (16.88 seconds) in the 110-meter high hurdles. Northwestern’s Caden Gaier won with a time of 16.18. Kokomo’s Isaac Elkin was second (16.24) and Western’s Taylor Rathbun third (16.47). Altherr came back and performed even better in the 300-meter hurdles. Kokomo’s Jamaree McClinton won the 300 hurdles (42.30) and then Rathbun out-leaned Altherr at the finish line for second. Rathbun’s time was 42.44 and Altherr’s was 42.46.

Sutter Griffin and Jackson Money earned seventh-place ribbons for Tipton in the 100-meter dash and high jump. Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence won the 100-meter dash (11.37) and later won the 200 (22.65). Madison-Grant’s Tanner Brooks placed in both the 100 (11.52) and 200 (22.71), while Kokomo’s Devon Thomas placed third in the 100 (11.72) and Maconaquah’s Aiden Kelly was third in the 200 (23.03). Sutter’s 100 time was 12.33.

Northwestern’s A’Marion Conyers won the high jump (6-4) and Peru’s Ross brothers, Max (6-3) and Ross (5-10), placed second and third. Money cleared 5-8 to earn his seventh-place ribbon.

Bailey Perrin, Altherr, Adams and Long ran the four legs of the 4-by-400 which placed eighth (3:51.25). Like Long, Adams had to turn around and run the relay after completing eight laps around the track in the 3,200. Maconaquah won the relay (3:43.73), while Northwestern (3:36.61) and Madison-Grant (3:37.78) rounded out the top three spots.

Tri-Central did not have anyone advance although Ross Cassity came close. The Trojan senior placed fourth in the discus (119-feet, 5-inches). M-G’s Gabriel Wedmore won the event (149-3), while Western’s Evan Kretz placed second (149-2) and NW’s Ethan Haynes third (119-5). Cassity also placed sixth in the shot put (41-11.75). Haynes won the event (52-4.75), while Wedmore was second (48-2.5) and Peru’s Brayden Masters third (44-6.5).

TC’s John Jimenez-Vasquez placed seventh in the long jump (19-9.75). Eastern’s Jayden Eagle won the long jump (22-3), while Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart was second (22-0) and NW’s Conyers third (21-6.5).

TC’s Ethan Gibson earned a second eighth-place ribbon by teaming up with Tyler Gibson, Jimenez-Vasquez and Ethan Hight in the 4-by-800 relay. Their eighth-place time was 9:22.39. Cass won (8:30.75) and was followed by Northwestern (8:39.2) and Pioneer (8:52.58).

The host Wildkats won the team title with 113 points. Northwestern was second with 95 points and followed by Maconaquah 82, Western 58, Madison-Grant 54, Peru 53, Cass 50, Pioneer 46, Tipton 34, Eastern 14, Logansport 13 and Tri-Central 12. Complete results can be found at ihsaa.org.