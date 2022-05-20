Elwood retires Bryan’s jersey then beats Delta

BY RICK TEVERBAUGH

Elwood Call-Leader

ELWOOD — Elwood’s successful past and present were presented on Thursday night at Julie Johnson Field.

The 2017 Panthers state runner-up team was honored before the game with the Delta Golden Eagles. As part of that ceremony, that team’s outstanding pitcher and hitter, Kenzie Bryan, had her No. 21 jersey retired.

“I was totally shocked,” said Bryan. “I had no idea they were going to do that. It means so much to me to have the support of the school and this community. I am so proud of Elwood and so proud to be from here. It was really special to have my teammates here to share this time.”

Bryan’s accomplishments at the school included passing 1,000 strikeouts in 90 games pitched. In her team’s run to the state finals, she helped her team win the sectional with a marathon, 19-inning victory over Madison-Grant. Her home run in that game provided her team’s first run and pushed the game to the 19th. She pitched every inning.

“That game was really a highlight for me,” said Bryan. “I knew that was going to be my last shot at getting to the state and that had been our goal the entire year.”

Bryan went on to pitch at Northern Illinois. Her junior season was lost to COVID, but she came back to play a vital part in her senior year.

“This was a fitting honor for her,” said Elwood coach JR Reese. “She is exactly the type of player we want to hold up as how a player and a person should present themselves on and off the field.

“I can’t wait for that uniform to go up on that wall,” he said, pointng to the side of the press box that faces toward the Elwood dugout.

The game didn’t go badly for the Panthers either as they scored five times in the first and never relinquished the lead in an 11-5 victory over Delta that moved their record to 15-7.

Morgan Scott, who split time between third base and first during the contest, drove in four runs for the Panthers with a single, double and triple. Alivia Boston, who pitched the final three innings in relief of starter Olivia Shannon, had a three-run home run in the first and hit the ball hard all day.

Delta managed eight hits, half of those by starting pitcher Shelby White. The big blow for the visitors came from Sydney Strobel, who hit a three-run shot with two outs in the third off Shannon to cut the lead to 5-3.

“We had a few walks that I thought should have been strikeouts,” said Reese. “We also still need to be getting a little bit more from the bottom of the lineup. We are getting better, but we’re not where we need to be for a tournament team. Kaylee Guillmette hit the ball real well for us.”

Guillmette had a single, a sacrifice bunt and two loud outfield drives in the game. Shannon was on base three times with hits, stole two bases and scored three runs. Makenzie Cornwell had a single and a double, scored twice and drove in a run.

“Delta has some good hitters,” said Reese. “It was just a couple of weeks ago that they beat Madison-Grant.”

Elwood begins sectional play next week at Lapel. The Panthers drew a first-round bye and will face the winner of Monday’s opening game between Alexandria and the host Bulldogs in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal. Tuesday’s first-round games have defending champion Frankton taking on Winchester at 5:30 p.m. with Wapahani and Monroe Central to follow at 7:30. Tuesday’s winners will square off in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal. The championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.