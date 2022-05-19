ANDERSON – George Edward Perry, age 95, of Anderson, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

George was born in Tipton on March 29, 1927, to the late William Frank and Rosa (Silvey) Perry. On Feb. 5, 1949, he married Mary Blanche (Stutsman) Perry and they shared 67 years of marriage together before she passed away on July 23, 2016.

George served his country in the US Navy and was retired from Delco Remy. He was a member of the UAW #662.

George is survived by two daughters, Mary Louise Barkdull of Anderson and Karen Perry of Fortville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, niece and nephew.

Along with his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be today, May 20, 2022, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, Frankton Chapel. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 2:30. at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Hallett officiating.

Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarrior.org).

