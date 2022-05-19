Evelyn B. Planalp

Evelyn Bernice Planalp, 96, of Tipton passed away at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton surrounded by her children.

Evelyn was born in Tipton on Oct. 28, 1925, to Ernie and Dorothy (Wilhelm) Moon. She married Dale E. Planalp on June 18, 1944, and after 73 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 5, 2017.

Evelyn had worked at the Tipton Tribune and was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. She was a 1943 graduate of Tipton High School and a long-time member of the Atlanta Christian Church. She enjoyed watching her children, grandkids and great-grandkids showing their animals in 4-H competitions. Evelyn also attended many sporting events in which her family was participating.

Survivors include her two children, Neil Planalp and wife Cherie and Jayne Day and husband Bob, all of Tipton; four grandchildren, Chad (Morgan) Day, Scott (Kristin) Day, Michael (Megan) Planalp and Monica (Rob) Bush. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Harper and Stella Day, Emma and Grady Day, Evan Hunt, Cohen and Alaina Planalp, Cora Bush and one on the way.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters, Jean Bronson and Betty Steele.

Funeral services for Evelyn will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Slack presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to the Tipton County 4-H Livestock Boosters, 1200 S. Main Street, Tipton, IN 46072 or the Atlanta Christian Church, P.O. Box 187, Atlanta, IN 46031.

Condolences for her family may be left at www.young-nichols.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Miller’s Merry Manor for the outstanding care Evelyn received.