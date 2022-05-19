Eugene R. Smith, age 101, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

He was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on Oct. 2, 1920, to the late John and Lucy (LeClair) Smith.

On Sept. 27, 1941, he married Dorothy (Long) Smith and they shared 31 years of marriage together before she passed away on May 1, 1972.

Gene loved our country and proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. He is one of the oldest WW II veterans in Madison County and the oldest member of the Elwood VFW and American Legion. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Alexandria Eagles and the Elwood Elks Lodge. He loved his VFW family and was fondly referred to by them as the “VFW Pool Shark.”

Gene is survived by two daughters, Sandi (Bill) Drescher of Viola, Ill. and Mary Smith of Tipton; two granddaughters, Holly Drescher and Melody (Juston) Vermost; and one great-granddaugher, Alexsandra Vermost.

Along with his wife and parents, Gene was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Gil and Kelly A. Carter and his brother, Wallace Smith.

A graveside service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood with Fr. Dennis Goth officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the US Navy and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard Unit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home to help offset burial expenses.

