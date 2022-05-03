Tipton baseball loses to Lapel, Oak Hill

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Tipton High School baseball team fell to 0-10 with a 22-6, three-inning loss to Lapel last Thursday night and a 14-4, six-inning defeat at Oak Hill on Monday night.

The Golden Eagles led the Blue Devils 4-1 after an inning and 5-1 after two innings. Oak Hill tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning and a run in the fifth to extend its lead to 9-1. Tipton scored three runs in the top of the sixth to pull within 9-4, but Oak Hill countered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game via the 10-run rule.

The Blue Devils did not help themselves, committing nine errors in the game leading to 10 of Oak Hill’s 14 runs being unearned.

Offensively, Tipton had eight hits, that included two extra-base hits. Chase Higgins slugged a double and had two RBI, while Houston Nasser also doubled. Joe Shelley paced the Blue Devils with a pair of hits. Vince Hoover and Clark Rodibaugh had a single and an RBI each. Jacob Smith and Dylan Hill added a base hit each.

The Blue Devils travel to Northwestern this evening and host the Tigers on Wednesday.

LAPEL 22, TIPTON 6, 3 INNINGS

Both teams had big first innings, but the Bulldogs plated twice as many runs and led 10-5 at the end of the first inning. Lapel added seven more runs in the top of the second, while the Blue Devils managed a single run and trailed 17-6 at the end of two. The Bulldogs scored five more runs in the top of the third, while Tipton was unable to produce a run in the bottom half of the inning, thus invoking the 15-run rule.

Five different Blue Devils had hits. Sam Schneider slugged a two-run double to lead Tipton. Hoover added a two-run single, while Houston Nasser, Drew Servies and Jack Nasser had a base hit each.

Tipton committed five errors leading to 12 unearned runs.