Elwood softball blanks Tipton 9-0

Olivia Shannon and Alivia Boston combined on a two-hitter and Boston and Yzabelle Ramey each slugged two-run home runs as visiting Elwood shut out Tipton 9-0 in Monday night’s varsity softball contest.

Shannon started in the circle and pitched the first five innings. She gave up two hits, while striking out 10 and walking two. Boston pitched the final two hitless innings, fanning three and not giving up a walk.

The Panthers (8-4) had 15 hits off Tipton pitcher Emerson Merrell as they won their fourth straight game. Boston and Ramey’s two-run dingers came in Elwood’s four-run third inning.

RBI singles by Kaylee Guillmette and Nicole Durm in the second inning gave Elwood a 2-0 lead. Boston’s two-run blast, followed by Ramey’s in the third upped the lead to 6-0. Elwood’s final three runs came in the sixth inning. Makenzie Cornwell stroked a run-scoring single, Jaleigh Crawford slugged an RBI double, and Boston’s sacrifice fly plated Elwood’s third run in the sixth and ninth of the game.

Freshman Lacey Bitner stroked a two-out single in the first inning and Grace Friend had a leadoff single in the fifth inning. The fifth was Tipton’s best scoring opportunity as after Friend singled, Abby Phillips reached on an error, but Shannon came back and caught Taylor Conaway looking at strike three. She then got Bella Browning to fly out to right before striking out Ashlyn Nasser to end the inning.

The Lady Devils threatened to crack the scoreboard in the fourth as well. Rylea Wetz drew a one-out walk. Destiny Nantroup hit into a fielder’s choice, but Wetz beat the throw to second and Tipton had runners at first and second. Merrell then grounded into a fielder’s choice, forcing Nantroup out at second and giving Tipton runners at the corners with one out. Merrell’s courtesy runner was caught attempting to steal second to end the inning.

Cornwell and Crawford each had three hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Shannon and Durm had two hits apiece, with Durm also recording an RBI. Boston and Ramey had their two-run home runs, while Guillmette added an RBI single. Morgan Scott and Trinity Bryan also had a base hit each for the Panthers.

Both teams are back in action this evening and are on the road. The Panthers travel to rival Frankton (5:30 p.m.) for an important Central Indiana Conference battle, while Tipton (4-10) journeys to Northwestern (6 p.m.) for a Hoosier Conference contest.