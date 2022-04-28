FRANKTON – Terrie P. (Sizelove) Helton, age 71, and a longtime resident of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her daughter’s home following a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Kokomo, the daughter of Joan (Crull) Gardner. She was a 1968 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

Terrie was a devoted homemaker most of her life and she truly enjoyed caring for her family, children and grandchildren.

She married Larry L. Sizelove on June 6, 1968, and they shared 45 years of marriage together before his passing in 2013. Terrie later married Ronnie S. Helton on Sept. 22, 2018 and they were a blessing to one another.

Terrie enjoyed crafts and making beaded jewelry in her free time. She played the bass guitar, loved music and dancing, and never passed up an opportunity to sing Karaoke. Terrie especially enjoyed visiting the ocean and spending time at the beach. More than anything, her family was the center of her life and her legacy will live on in her beloved family.

Terrie’s family includes her husband, Ronnie Helton of Frankton; three children, Kurt (Megan) Sizelove of Frankton, Kevin Sizelove of Yorktown and Kelly (Mark) Seleyman of Elwood; four step-children, Angela (Don) Stevenson of Pennsylvania, Rebecca (Peter) Bolhockey of Washington, Makala (Kevin) Holiday of Greenfield and Jennifer Helton of Tennessee; several grandchildren, A.J. (wife Tadessa), Brandi, Breanna, Allie, Aaron, Gavin, Abbi, Lileigh, Peyton, Autumn and Katyla; several great-grandchildren; and two step-siblings, Mike (Mary Frances) Gardner and Pam (Kirk) Makely, all of California.

Terrie was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Gardner; step-father, Danny Gardner; husband, Larry Sizelove; sister, Jerrie Lynn Bottoms; and step-brother, Pat Gardner.

Per Terrie’s wishes, private visitation will be at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home and a graveside service will take place at the K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.