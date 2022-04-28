FRANKTON – Tana Lynn Granger, age 73, of Frankton, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

Tana was born in Greensburg, Ind. on June 6, 1948, to Jack Woods and Evalyn Couch. On May 13, 1966, she married the love of her life, David Granger, sharing nearly 56 years of marriage.

Tana attended Frankton High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. She retired in 2008 from E & B Paving. She served as treasurer for the Frankton Town & Country Baseball league for many years.

Family was everything to Tana. She was always attending ball games, school programs and any other activities her children and grandchildren were involved in. She enjoyed trying her luck at the casinos and taking trips to visit casinos in Mississippi. Tana also enjoyed 1950s and 60s rock-n-roll music and Elvis was her favorite artist. She loved life and dearly loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all.

Tana is survived by her loving husband, David Granger of Frankton; three sons, Bryan, Jeff (girlfriend Tammy House), and Greg (Lori), all of Frankton; adopted son, Steve Miller of Frankton; four granddaughters, Katelyn, Kelcey, Maddison and Hayley; two great-grandsons, Braxton and Cameron; three sisters, Paula (Mel) Garrett of Noblesville, Tammy (Bill) Bronner of Gaston and Dawn Robinson of Noblesville; two brothers, Jack (Pat) Woods of Alexandria and Mark Clendenen of Anderson; sister-in-law, Reda Higgins; special aunt, Clara Couch; uncles, Wayne (Mary Ann) Couch and Dick Hughes; special cousin, Carole Reed; and many other special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Tana was preceded in death by her sister, Mikel Rusher; stepfather, Ralph Clendenen; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Muriel and Jack Granger, and her grandparents who raised her, Omery and Cora Couch.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 2 to 7 p.m., at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, Frankton Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at the funeral home with Nathan Whybrew officiating.

Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Dave and Tana were involved with the Frankton Little League for more than 20 years. Wonderful memories were made and lifelong relationships were established during their years at the ballpark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Town & Country Baseball league through the funeral home (checks to “FTCB”) or online https://frankton-town-country-baseball.square.site/product/in-memory-tana-granger/58

