ANDERSON – Robert Michael Kelly, age 70, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Westfield.

Robert was born in Elwood on Nov. 6, 1951, to the late William and Barbara Kelly. On May 13, 1976, he married Mary Margaret (Collier) Kelly and they shared 33 years of marriage together before she passed away on Nov. 10, 2009.

Robert proudly served his country in the US Army. He was formerly employed by Elwood Tire & Auto Service where he retired as an automotive mechanic. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Anderson and the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed participating in any activity that would take him outdoors, especially fishing.

Robert is survived by his loving daughter, Barbara (companion William Johnson ) Kelly of Anderson; two sons, Shawn Kelly of Vt. and Richard (fiancé Jacqueline Rosas) Kelly of Ken.; four grandchildren, Cole Conley, Braydon Aldridge, Donavin Aldridge and Jordan Johnson; three brothers, Steven Kelly, John Runyan and Paul Runyan; three sisters, Donna Adams, Patricia Lopez and Beverly Fields; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his two brothers, David Kelly and David Runyan.

Visitation will be today, April 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood Chapel. Funeral service celebrating Robert’s life will immediately follow the visitation at 1p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the US Army and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com