FRANKTON – The Rev. Alvin Beck Covell, age 87, of Frankton, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, following an extended illness.

He was born in Angola on Nov. 30, 1934, to the late Jesse and Margaret (Beck) Covell. On Sept. 9, 1956, he married the love of his life, Marylyn Jean (Rozell) Covell, and they shared 65 years of marriage together.

The Rev. Covell, known as “Preacher,” to many in the Frankton community, retired from ministry after 45 years of service as the pastor of the Frankton Christian Church and serving the Frankton community.

Al graduated in 1953 from Scotts Center High School where he excelled as a three-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and track. He later received his bachelor’s degree from Milligan College where he also excelled in basketball and baseball.

In 1956, Al played for the farm league for the New York Yankees. He later attended Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, Okla. Al served on the board of directors at Milligan University and for Ball State University.

In 1986, Al and Marylyn had the opportunity to visit the Holy Land, a gift from the Frankton Christian Church.

He was a member of the Frankton Lions Club and in 1993 voted as Lion of the Year. He served as Chaplin for Mercy Hospital in Elwood. Al would spend countless hours every week visiting with families who were in the hospital or restricted to their homes and suffering from sickness and illness and needed prayers or someone to talk to.

Al is survived by his loving wife, Marylyn Jean Covell of Frankton; three sons, Charles “Chuck” (Vicki) Covell, James (Janet) Covell and William “Bill” (Stephanie) Covell; daughter, Carol Ann (Scott) Sims; six grandchildren, Kayla (Hunter) Overleese, Chad Covell, Jennifer (Trevor) Ferrell, Jessica (Greg) Mullin, Chance Deane and Jake Covell; seven great-grandchildren, Liam and Eli Ferrell, Grace and Jacen Mullin, Levi and Samara Overleese and Ophelia Covell; two sisters, Margaret Madeline Porter and Lilah Sellers; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Al was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Jean Covell; brothers, William, Walter, Lyman and Robert Covell; and sisters, Catherine Covell, Rosalind Beard and Elsie Butler.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Frankton Christian Church, 206 Church St. in Frankton. Funeral service celebrating the Rev. Covell’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Frankton Christian Church with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating.

Graveside service will be conducted at noon Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.

Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for our dear friend, the Rev. Al Covell and the Covell family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Christian Church or Milligan College.