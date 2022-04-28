Patricia Anne “Patty” Robertson, age 81, of Elwood, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Dunbar, W.Vir., on March 1, 1941, to the late Thomas and Elizabeth (McCallum) Davis. She was a 1959 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

Patty retired in 1996 from Guide Lamp in Anderson after 35 years of service. She was a member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368, Tipton Moose and the American Legion. She enjoyed working at the Atlanta Pub with her son and visiting with all the patrons. One of her favorite go to places was Lake Cumberland. There she enjoyed the sun, boating, her lake friends and her family. She truly enjoyed caring for her family, children and grandchildren.

Patty is survived by loving daughter, Michelle (Tom) Beeman of Elwood; son, Brian Robertson of Elwood; eight grandchildren who called her GiGi or Grandma Pat, Ashley (Kris) Lovieno, Britney Cubel, Jake (Kady) Beeman, Caleb (Shylee) Cubel, Danielle Robertson, Grace (Scott) Sondermann, Rose Arbuckle and Slayer Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Adriana, Giovanni, Emelia, Maverick, Mila and Eisen; sister-in-law, Sharon Davis of Beaver Dam; three brothers, James (Jerri) Davis of Huntington, Mark Davis of Elwood and Phillip (Brenda) Davis of Elkhart; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by her long time friends, Pat and Danny Dent, Peggy McCool, Bill Noone, Jerry Morehead, Dana Kirby, Carolyn Caldwell, Diana Garcia, Kelly and Jerry Jordan, Mary Anderson, Mike and Sherry Pace and Steve and Dawne Beard.

Along with her parents, Patty is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Davis Jr. and good friend, Sandy Robinett.

A Celebration of Life service for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home Elwood chapel is honored to care for Patty and the Robertson families.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.