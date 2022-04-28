ORESTES – Jimmie Lee Walden, age 67, of Orestes, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

Jimmie was born in Elwood on Sept. 21, 1954, to the late James and Florence (Cole) Walden.

J immie was a member of the last class to graduate from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1973. He later met his future bride, Karen S. Davis, at the skating rink and they fell in love. Jimmie and Karen were married on Aug. 24, 1973, and they would go on to share 48 wonderful years together.

Jimmie worked for RCA/Thompson Consumer Electronics for more than 33 years and retired in 2004. He enjoyed playing pool, gambling, fishing, telling jokes and making everyone laugh. Jimmie also worked as a massage therapist. He was said to have a special “gift” of laying his hands on anyone to read them and know what they were truly feeling. He had a deep love of family and enjoyed spending time with his family and many dear friends

Jimmie is survived by his loving wife, Karen Walden of Orestes; daughter, Michelle Marlow; granddaughter, Brooke (husband Ian) Stinson; grandson, Brandon (wife Hailey) Hiday; three brothers, Darrel (wife June) Walden, John Walden and Dave Walden; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his brother, Clifton Walden; and sister, Elizabeth Walden.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today, April 29, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.

A funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday following the visitation at the funeral home, located at 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

