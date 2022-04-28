Alberta “Valerie” J. (Sizelove) Charnstrom, age 94 of Bend, Ore., Portland, Ore. and formerly Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, following an illness.

Alberta was born on Nov. 12, 1927, in Elwood, the only daughter of Clinton and Ruth (Fouts) Sizelove.

She was a 1945 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood. After graduating high school, Alberta met Daniel B. Fettig whom she married on Feb. 19, 1950. Within a couple of years, they started a family and Alberta cherished her role as devoted wife, gracious homemaker and loving mother to six children.

Alberta’s faith was a mainstay in her life with roots in the Methodist Church and later converting to Catholicism, attending St. Jospeh in Elwood, St. Francis in Bend and St. Thomas More in Portland.

In 1970, Alberta made a life change, moving to Oregon from Indiana, making her home in Sunriver until 1987 when she relocated to Portland to be closer to family. She married Herbert “Herb” Charnstrom in 1993 and enjoyed many years of happy companionship, spending quality time with friends and family.

A move to Bend in 2015 brought her closer to son, John and daughter-in- law Mimi, as well as grandson, David and his wife Amanda and their two children, Jade and Landon. Alberta rarely missed a Sunday family dinner where she relished the company of three generations of her family — a gift that filled her heart with love.

Alberta loved a good book and was a voracious reader. She was a constant “doodler” and would be known to create art on any note pad she found. She was always up for a funny story, a good laugh and never missed the opportunity to enjoy Friday “happy-hour” with her Whispering Winds community.

Alberta is survived by five children, Mari Daniel, of Thompson Falls, Mont.; Anne Damon (Larry Damon) of Richland, Wash.; Theodore Fettig (Kregg Arntson) of Portland, Ore.; John Fettig (Mimi) of Bend, Ore. and Jamie Price (Tim Price) of Portland, Ore. and grandchildren, David Fettig, Samantha Fettig, Paige Price, Parker Price, Olivia Arntson-Fettig, Douglas Fettig, Emily Rose Fettig, Kevin Fettig and Joseph Fettig.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Fettig; her parents; four brothers, Steven Sizelove, John “Dwight” Sizelove, Gene Sizelove and Fred Sizelove; and husband, Herbert Charnstrom.

A celebration of Alberta’s life will take place at noon on June 3, 2022, at the St. Francis Historic Church, 599 N.W. Lava Road, Bend, OR, with a mass followed by the recitation of the rosary.

On Saturday, June 4, a Happy Hour / Celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Old St. Francis School, 700 N.W. Bond St., Bend, OR. https://www.mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school/home/ .

Friends and family are also welcome to join Team Val for the St. Charles Heaven Can Wait 5k virtual run to support people with breast cancer on June 5. Sign-up at https://foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/Events/Heaven-Can-Wait

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Partners in Care Hospice House in Bend, OR https://www.partnersbend.org/donation/ . Online expressions of condolence and memories may be shared through Niswonger Reynolds at https://www.bendfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.