ALEXANDRIA – Violet “Mae” (Bannon) Tyler, 86, passed away on March 28, 2022, at Poe Hospice Center in Titusville, Fla. following a brief illness.

She was born on June 5, 1935, in Elwood, to John and Lavon (Christian) Bannon and has resided in Alexandria for the past 51 years. Violet was a graduate of Elwood High School-Class of 1953. She retired from Delco-Remy in 2003. She was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Anderson.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Marlow of Cocoa, Fla; three grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; a brother, John “Junior” Bannon of Elwood; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years Merlin J. Tyler; brothers, Bill Bannon and Joe Bannon; three sisters-in-law; two nieces; two nephews; and two brothers-in-law.

Cremation and inurnment arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Park View Cemetery, 1101 S. Park Ave. (State Road 9) in Alexandria. The Rev. Spencer Spaulding will officiate. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at 2 p.m. in the Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St. in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Elks #478 Christmas Basket Fund, 1810 S. Harrison St., Alexandria, IN 46001.

Online condolences may be made at www.owensmemorialservices.com