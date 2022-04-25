ALEXANDRIA – Nila Ruthann Ancil, 64, of Alexandria, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in her residence after an extended illness while in the company of her family.

She was born in Anderson on April 8, 1958 and was the daughter of Earl and Charlene Sloan. She later married Russell Ancil on Aug. 8, 2000. She was a member of the Vermillion Friends Church.

Ruthann was employed by Oak Motors for 10 years as a loan officer.

Ruthann was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother who always enjoyed time with her family. She loved collecting angels and enjoyed going to rummage sales.

Left to carry on her legacy of love is her husband, Russell; her son, Josh (Heather) Ancil; her daughter, Maelee (Aaron) Roan; her brother, Paul Sloan; her sisters; Elaine (Steve) Marlow and Patty Tinsley; her grandchildren, Trevor, Shea, Brooke, Freddie, Nathan and Andrew; and several great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Ruthann will take place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1 p.m., in Whetsel Funeral Service, Park Ave., 1503 S Park Ave. in Alexandria with the Rev. Fred Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery in Yorktown.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Bud & Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Ruthann and serve the Ancil and Sloan families.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Ruthann’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.