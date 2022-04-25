ELWOOD – Michael Scott Lee “Mikey” Ziegler, age 19 months, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 21, 2020 at home.

He was born Sept. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis, the beloved son of Trevor R. L. Ziegler and Lillian K. Ploughe.

Michael had a great little smile and was loved very much by his family. He loved eating peppermints and telling his dogs they were acting “bad.” Michael enjoyed playing with Dinosaurs, Hot Wheels and Batman toys. He loved listening to music and would dance along with any song that had a good beat. Michael especially loved giving his family hugs and kisses. His spirit will live on in the hearts of all his family.

Michael’s family includes his parents of Elwood; grandparents, Scott and Amber Ziegler of Elwood and Sabrina Cline of Elwood; great-grandparents, Charles Ploughe of Elwood and Charles and Dianna Rickelman of Elwood; two uncles, Wyatt Ziegler and Gage Reynolds; great-aunt, Christina Ploughe; and Mikey’s dogs, Kyleo and Tobie.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Ploughe and great-grandmother, Lavena Ploughe.

A visitation for family and friends will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.copherfeslermay.com.