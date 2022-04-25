ELWOOD – Hilda Jean Johnson, age 101, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living after a long, full life.

She was born June 13, 1920, in Alexandria, the daughter of Thomas P. and Annie B. (Wade) Ellis. Hilda married her soulmate, Eldon Johnson, on Jan. 13, 1945, and they shared nearly 39 years of marriage together before his passing in 1984.

She was a 1940 graduate of Alexandria High School and then served her country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II from 1943 to 1945 as a sergeant and cook. She was proud of her military service and was very patriotic.

Hilda was a homemaker most of her life and she also formerly worked in the fabric department of T-Way and for Klein’s Shoe Store in Elwood before her retirement in 1980. She formerly attended the Joyce Chapel Church in Alexandria for many years and she especially enjoyed spending time with church members working in the church tent during the annual 4-H Fair.

Hilda was known to be a strong and determined person all her life and she loved to be surrounded by family. She enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels in her yard and working on puzzles. Although she will be greatly missed, her family finds comfort knowing that Hilda is reunited with Eldon in their Heavenly home.

Hilda’s family would like to thank the staff of Elwood Health & Living for the exceptional care they provided to her in her final years. Their care and support will never be forgotten.

Hilda’s family includes her son, John (wife Nila) Johnson of Elwood; brother, Richard “Dick” (wife Bonnie) Ellis of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Dale (wife Stacey) Johnson of Anderson, David Johnson (friend Amanda) of Orestes and Daniel (wife Kristen) Johnson of Alexandria; seven great-grandchildren, Levi, Drew, Dane, Madison, D. Lane, Mason and Kalyn; a greatgreat-granddaughter, Davis Jo; and several nieces and nephews.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon Johnson; and seven siblings, Ruth Thomas, Martha Heffner, Harry Ellis, William Ellis, Paul Ellis, Anna Brown and Wade Ellis.

A funeral service celebrating Hilda’s life will be at 1 p.m., today, April 26, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.