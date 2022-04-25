ELWOOD – Helen Lucile Bannon, age 94, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Elwood on Oct. 28, 1927, the daughter of William “Harry” and Mildred (Vanhorn) Roller.

Helen attended Wendell L. Willkie School until she was needed at home to care for her siblings. On July 21, 1956, she married John H. Bannon and they shared more than 65 years of marriage together.

Helen was employed at Fettig’s Canning Factory early in her working life, but was primarily a busy full-time homemaker. She was a devoted wife and mother, who loved all the babies in her life and enjoyed hosting them at family get-togethers. For many years, Helen and John spent every winter in Florida. She was a member of the Channel Hawks CB Club, with the handle “Polly Parrot.” Helen will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Helen is survived by her loving husband, John; six children, Mildred Barnhouse of Muncie, Lavone Bannon of Elwood, Naomi (husband Randy) Keller of Alexandria, John H. Bannon, John Ray Bannon and Bert Bannon, all of Elwood; five grandchildren, Nancy Barnhouse, Mike Barnhouse, Heather Keller Foster, Billy Joe Bannon and Robert Burton; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Leeann Roller; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mary Bannon; grandson, Shawn Keller; sister, Opal Jackson; brothers, Fred, Dickie, Ted, Lawrence, Joe, Virgil, Ernest, George, and Estell Roller; in-laws, Violet Mae and Merlin Tyler, Lawone Collis, John H. Bannon Sr., Joe Bannon and Bill Bannon.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

The funeral service to honor and celebrate Helen’s life will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Mehlhoff officiating. Burial will follow at the Elwood Cemetery, where she will be placed next to her daughter, Mary.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com