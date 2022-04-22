Second arrest made in connection to July ‘21 shooting

By STEVEN MURREY

ELWOOD – Police have arrested a second man in connection with the July 2021 shooting of an 18-year-old Elwood man.

Eric Montrell Cox, 26, of South Bend, was arrested Monday, April 18 by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He faces preliminary charges of confinement, aggravated battery and pointing a firearm.

Robert L. Miller III was arrested July 15, 2021. According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim of the shooting told police he and a friend were visiting Miller at his home in the 2400 block of South K Street when an argument started. The victim said he was told to empty his pockets. As his friend stood up, four shots were fire, two of which struck the victim in his back. The victim was treated and later released.

When EPD located Miller, he stated that the victim and an unknown African American male were at his house and the unknown exited a bedroom and the argument started. Miller claimed the man struck the victim’s friend with a firearm, causing it to discharge.

Police located methamphetamine in Miller’s house, as well as items of paraphernalia. Miller said the drugs and paraphernalia was his, but denied the weapons were his.

Cox is currently detained at the Madison County Jail, with a full cash bail set at $20,000.