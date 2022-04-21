Robert C. Carey Jr.

PENDLETON – Robert “Bob” C. Carey Jr., 84, passed away April 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born March 14, 1938, in Indianapolis, and was a former Morristown resident. He was a Pendleton area resident since 1990.

Bob retired from Kroger as a programmer and systems analyst in 1998 following 38 years of service. He was a member of Pendleton First United Methodist Church.

Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He was a 1956 graduate of Morristown High School.

Survivors include his sons, Roger (Jane) Carey of Tipton, Douglas (Marian) Carey of Indianapolis and Ryan (Amy) Carey of St. Charles, Ill.; grandchildren, Miranda (Robert) Ake, Christina (Michael) Stuglik, Jason Carey, Caitlyn Carey and Dylan Carey; great-grandson, Lucas Carey; sister, Pamela Graham; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia (Kluger) Carey; sister, Barbara Kuhn; and parents, Robert C. and Ethyl (Paugh) Carey Sr.

Services will be at noon, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel, 211 E. State St., in Pendleton with Pastor John Groves officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown.

Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon will take place Saturday at Lahm Chapel in Pendleton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

