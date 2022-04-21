ALEXANDRIA – Hubert W. “Hubie” Cutsinger, age 59, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Community Hospital in Anderson following multiple health issues.

He was born in Elwood on Aug. 3, 1962, to the late Junior Cutsinger and Shirley (Galbreath) Cutsinger.

During his career, Hubie worked at various business establishments in the Madison County area.

Hubie is survived by his daughter, Angel Cutsinger; former spouse, Amy (Rob) Leach and their children, Ramy Leach, Ayden Leach and Ryan Cutsinger; two grandchildren; brothers, Marcus Cutsinger and J.R. Cutsinger; and a nephew, niece and special friends.

In addition to his parents, Hubie was preceded in death by his brother, Robbie Cutsinge and mother-in-law, Kathryn (Clauve) Tyree.

Funeral services took place Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Burial will take place in Star Cemetery in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home with envelopes provided at the funeral home.

